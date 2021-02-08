...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Unlike today’s tourists, the visitors who came to Bayfield in 1945 did not arrive of their own accord. They were German prisoners of war, brought to Wisconsin’s northern rim to pick beans and apples and perform other critically needed tasks for which local labor was not available.
Despite some early misgivings about bringing the former enemy soldiers to the community, the help was much appreciated when it arrived, guest speaker Dennis McCann told an at-capacity Zoom audience in the latest John Matthew Black program hosted by the Bayfield Heritage Association on Jan. 21.
