Photos courtesy of Ruth Moon

Unlike today’s tourists, the visitors who came to Bayfield in 1945 did not arrive of their own accord. They were German prisoners of war, brought to Wisconsin’s northern rim to pick beans and apples and perform other critically needed tasks for which local labor was not available.

Despite some early misgivings about bringing the former enemy soldiers to the community, the help was much appreciated when it arrived, guest speaker Dennis McCann told an at-capacity Zoom audience in the latest John Matthew Black program hosted by the Bayfield Heritage Association on Jan. 21.

