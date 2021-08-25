Soon there will be games, matches and meets taking place all over the Bay Area. Wins, losses, big plays, mistakes, unfortunate injuries, etc., will all have at least one thing in common – once they occur, each will be instantly obvious to anyone watching. Which brings me to Eli ….
Eli was a 12-year-old boy I coached in basketball years ago. Before joining our team, Eli had never played basketball or any organized sports. Which was perfect because we were awful, and we only had five players – including Eli. A novice, Eli took special interest in playing defense, the part of the game nobody really likes (note: our whole team could have mailed in their defense and, because we only had five players, what could I have done? Bench them?) Eli’s defense was unbelievable. He won us games just because he always guarded and often shut down the other teams’ best players. Even made a few cry – no kidding. It was chaos for our opponents and exhausting for our Eli. But he never complained, never cared about his stats. He just excelled at being the best teammate I have ever seen, and the most coachable kid I’ve ever had.
