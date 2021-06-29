I’ve been off the grid for a while. Kind of a nice place to be — out of touch. Oh, not totally, not completely, not hog-wild off the grid. Just in fits and starts. I love electricity. I adore running water. I’m smitten with Wifi. Love heat in the house? Guilty. One aspect of my sort-of-off-the-gridness has involved not reading news headlines first thing in the morning, but looking about at what’s in front of me instead. Easy-peasy. This is Up North. Here, I awaken in total silence, save for birdsong. Here, I fall asleep the same way, save for peepers or silent snowflakes. Another aspect has been cutting the cable cord. In my case, DirecTV. Scary at first; but, lo and behold, it’s a brand new day without the evening news, without the six o’clock news, without the ten o’clock news. Wonder of wonders, it all goes on without me. As Timothy Leary advised, “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” “Drop out” in this case means drop out of conformity. Conformity in this case means watching the evening news and being swayed, angered, distressed or elated all because someone on TV tells you so.
News. “What’s new?” People ask me. That’s a broad question. Well, let’s say spring flowers, sometimes the smell of new-mown grass, and children’s smiles — that’s my Pollyanna answer. Oh, there are gobs of “real” news to be had; but Solomon, wise man, says there is nothing new under the sun.
