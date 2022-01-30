Oredockers ice fishing team

The Ashland Oredockers ice fishing team finished sixth of 28 teams and took home largest-bass and largest-northern awards in the Rice Lake high school tournament. The 'Dockers were coming off two weeks of first-place finishes and continue to capture largest fish categories as they move into February with the state tournament looming Feb. 18-19 in Wisconsin Rapids. (Contributed photo)

