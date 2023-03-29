Wendell Raymond Friske passed away, March 24th, 2023, quite suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 88 in his home.

Wendell was born in Ashland, WI, January 28th, 1935. His parents were Walter Robert Friske and Pauline Bertha (Schatz) Friske. He was the 5th child of 8 children. His family were farmers, at one point moving from a 30-acre farm to a 320-acre farm. They had horses, cows, pigs, chickens, vegetable gardens, plum and apple trees. Wendell was quite involved in 4-H for nine years. He received the Wisconsin Bankers Association award for outstanding 4-H Club work. He graduated from the Mellen High School May 28th, 1953, and enlisted in the United States Air Force October 28th, 1954. He was a graduate of the Air Force Technical Instructor School and Non-Commission Officers School; attended Amarillo Junior College while serving with the Air Force in Texas, received an honorable discharge in 1958, and attended the University of Wisconsin in 1959 and 1960.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Friske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments