Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, except up to two inches for northern Ashland, Bayfield, Washburn, and Burnett counties. * WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&