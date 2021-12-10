What is beneath the snow, under those soft flakes? Hard to tell, now, as the inches quickly accumulate before my eyes. Dry leaves, dirt, felled trees, ash heaps, partridge feathers beside the road. All buried, now; and white, now, as the snow. Clean and pure and hidden. The wild wind whirled it all about last night in the dark and moved the leaves from before the doorway, the weak branches from their precarious heights. Now the snow covers it with what is indeed a blanket to keep the gardens and graves warm in winter. Tucked in, goodnight, see you in the late morning of the year. Sleep now and we’ll visit in the warm rains of spring; kneel together on the soft grass of summer. I am sitting on the floor before an eight-foot-square of window. I’d be outside and very cold but for the barrier of glass, a blessing of blessings. This time of year the fire is a friend and a savior, for in these woods we are locked away and hidden from the world. Oh, visitors tiptoe in from time to time with skis strapped to their cars, snowshoes dangling, and loud voices; but only, only once the roads are plowed, the coffee shops open. They don’t know the woods like we do, don’t sit down for a nice long winter’s chat, a homemade mug of latte, a dark night’s examination, a long stare out at the falling snow. They come to play; maybe to Christmas-shop the Garland City’s streets sprinkled with lights or Bayfield’s tables of red cloths, heaped with chocolate and cookies. Most of them, we know, will arrive well past May.
That will be then. But days like this, it’s just us. We know it, we can feel it; deep down, we are alone. We are alone with the silence and weight of the snow as it falls. Millions of giant, merciless flakes pile up atop one another into a lovely fluff — touch it with your tongue, feel it on your cheeks, wet kisses. Watch it from your window as it buries your yard, your woods, your car, your everyday life. Storms like this one — winter weather warnings and snow emergencies — are braved and expected here. Checked-off lists are stacked wood, snow shovels, salt, sand, ashes, scrapers, brushes, woolly mitts and hats, boots, skis, snowshoes, brandy. Gas for the generator and blowers, propane tanks filled, emergency water and canned soup and pickles and chocolate bars. Think you won’t need them? Think again. Who was without those two years ago when winter reminded us of its power and took our power away for days? Unchecked lists were keenly felt as the Peninsula was buried alive in three feet of heavy snow, an early-Thanksgiving storm. What was beneath the snow then along with so many downed trees? Hearts with grit and snowshoes hiking out to highways after days stranded. Grown children hiking in with food and water to families who couldn’t make it out. Men and women like gods with chainsaws. Friends and strangers saving friends and strangers with snowmobiles and shovels, plowmen working day and night, city and county workers, too. EMTs, sheriff’s deputies and policemen doing the same. Tired and hungry linemen restoring power to the cold and the dark, while families said huddled prayers of deliverance and thanks through it all. That’s what’s beneath the snow as well as the resting gardens, the partridge feathers, the dead. Beneath it is also the lifeblood of the people, the hearts of humans bound together. It perhaps sounds trite and clichéd, but it should be thought of on a day like today; a storm-warning day, a day of nothing but snow, falling inches by the hour. It’s the perfect time to think. Sit beside a window, wrap yourself in a blanket, watch the fire flicker, smell the chili cook, bake the bread, rise the cinnamon rolls. Watch the flakes fall quietly hour upon hour as they build a soft blanket of white to cover us. And know this — know we are alone and not so alone. Two very beautiful and important things to know. The sleds will come out soon, and the snowmen and snow angels. The sounds of children laughing, the snowballs, the ruddy cheeks. The Christmas lights will soon glow cheerily in the cold night, will twinkle on at dusk which is near 4 p.m. these days, sunset at 4:15. Life above the snow; a four month slumber party, short and sparkly days of white and blue. Look out your window, sit still; it looks like a painting, like a poem. A painting of nature and human spirit holding hands, a poem of the beauty and perseverance of the North.
