The Ashland High School wrestling team finished in second place while Ashland senior Justin Weiss and Ashland junior Jared Stricker both won individual titles at the WIAA Division 2 regional meet Saturday at the Sundberg Gym.

"It was great to be at home," Ashland head coach Joe Hasskamp said. "We had a great fan contingent here and all the coaches were commenting on how full the stands were. It doesn't matter where the regionals are. I don't think we've had a crowd like this and it's a good atmosphere for wrestling."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments