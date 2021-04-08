...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Wisconsin residents will have the chance April 12 to weigh in on recommendations for the 2021 county-level antlerless deer harvest goals and the 2021 whitetail deer hunting season structure.
Hunters and others can share their thoughts on the preliminary recommendations provided by county deer advisory councils for the 2021 deer hunting season structure. Anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences can submit comments online April 12-25 on the state Department of Natural Resources CDAC webpage.
