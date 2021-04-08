Doe
Wisconsin residents will have the chance April 12 to weigh in on recommendations for the 2021 county-level antlerless deer harvest goals and the 2021 whitetail deer hunting season structure.

Hunters and others can share their thoughts on the preliminary recommendations provided by county deer advisory councils for the 2021 deer hunting season structure. Anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences can submit comments online April 12-25 on the state Department of Natural Resources CDAC webpage.

