United States Postal Service carrier Henrietta Dixon gets into her truck to deliver mail in Philadelphia, May 6, 2020. The U.S. Postal Service plans to close 18 mail-sorting facilities, including one in Wausau. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
A plan to close a Wausau mail-sorting facility could lead to mail delays in Wisconsin's rural Northwoods, postal union representatives warn.
Late last month, the U.S. Postal Service announced plans to consolidate 18 mail facilities nationwide. In Wisconsin, the Wausau facility would close and its services would be picked up by Green Bay’s sorting facility. Letters from some Northwoods ZIP codes including Rhinelander and Hurley were moved to Green Bay in 2015; this would complete the process USPS started then and would affect mail across central and Northwoods Wisconsin.
