Block party

The Brownstone Block Party in Washburn was a mix of work and play as children and adults enjoyed food, music, and other activities in the three day long gala that ran from Friday July 23 throught Sunday July 25. City of Washburn Chamber of Commerce Executive Melissa Martines called the weekend a success, noting strongly positive feedback from the community and greater participation in events than in previous years including a Sunday picnic that was the largest in history.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments