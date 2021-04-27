WaterProject1
Contributed photo

Bayfield fifth-grade classes embarked on a cross-content English language arts, science and social studies unit covering the idea that water is a profoundly important natural resource, but one that requires surprising ingenuity to find and maintain.

WaterProject2

The fifth-grade focus was brought closer to home by researching the importance that Lake Superior and the Great Lakes play on our own freshwater resources here as well as the rest of the world by working closely with Ranger Steve Ballou from the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and Edith Leoso, Bad River tribal historic preservation officer.

