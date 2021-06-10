The Ashland Fire Department continued its annual tradition of helping Lake Superior Elementary students close out the school year by letting them run through the biggest sprinkler in the city, courtesy of Tanker 5’s front bumper master stream.
(Photos contributed by Ashland Fire Department)
