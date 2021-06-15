These homeowners/gardeners have worked to beautify their yards and neighborhoods in the city of Washburn. In June, the west-side yard selected was that of Bob and Margaret ‘Muggs’ Gowdy’s home on West 12th Street. As pictured, their azalea bush was in gorgeous full bloom. On the east side of Washburn, the home of Kerry Cook-Lovlien and son Joe Lovlien, pictured, on East Sixth Street has newly expanded perennial beds and lots of fun details. Congratulations also to Artists Squared Studios & Gallery for being selected as our Business of the Month for June. Owners Susan Lince and John Lince-Hopkins have worked to improve the curb appeal of their Bayfield Street business. John is pictured in their new gallery, Artists on the Byway, with the award certificate.

Information provided by Washburn Beautification Foundation.

