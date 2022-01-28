A 40-year-old Washburn woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Bay Area.
Marcie Leoso pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to her role in the drug ring. Prosecutors said she and co-conspirator Aaron Guski picked up drugs in Minnesota and brought them to the Bayfield and Ashland areas for distribution. They were directed by David Stone who, while in jail, guided whem on when and where to get the drugs, how much to pay for them and how much to sell them for, prosecutors said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.