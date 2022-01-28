A 40-year-old Washburn woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Bay Area.

Marcie Leoso pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to her role in the drug ring. Prosecutors said she and co-conspirator Aaron Guski picked up drugs in Minnesota and brought them to the Bayfield and Ashland areas for distribution. They were directed by David Stone who, while in jail, guided whem on when and where to get the drugs, how much to pay for them and how much to sell them for, prosecutors said.

