After embarking on a journey to continue playing volleyball in college, former Washburn all-state selection Riley Johnson ultimately decided to forego an academic/athletic scholarship and pursue studies in microbiology and veterinary medicine. Johnson is a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. (Contributed photo)
Washburn Castle Guards 2021 graduate Riley Johnson completed her decorated athletic career with a state volleyball championship and first team all-state honors. After graduation, Johnson committed to play volleyball for Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. The Bearcats are part of the Northwest Conference, and Johnson looked forward to competing against her former Washburn teammate Lily Wheeler, who plays for the University of Puget Sound. And that's where Johnson's story takes a turn.
Citing Willamette's distance from home as a concern, Johnson, a 3.99/4.0 GPA student in high school, decommitted to the Bearcats later in summer and instead enrolled at the University of Minnesota where this semester she majored in biology while still playing competitive volleyball on the side. Eventually Johnson's love for the game and interest in Willamette rekindled. In October she travelled to visit the 2,800-student school and renewed her plan to join the Bearcats. Even heading into winter break, the Daily Press had a feature in place to share the big news.
