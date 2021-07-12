Bo Bratley pitched five innings, giving up four runs with five strikeouts to lead the Washburn Sharptails past the Iron City Miners 14-4 in an Upper 13 Conference game at Washburn Sunday. The Sharptails took control of game in the fifth inning with a two-out, bases-loaded double by Hunter Gustufson. Reese Fleig came in to pitch in the sixth and threw three shutout innings to get the save.
Washburn now sits in fifth place with a 4-3 record, while Iron City dropped to 1-6. The Ashland Merchants top the conference with a 5-1 record after beating the Tony Hayshakers 5-3 at Pufall Field in Ashland Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.