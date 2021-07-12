U13

Bo Bratley pitched five innings, giving up four runs with five strikeouts to lead the Washburn Sharptails past the Iron City Miners 14-4 in an Upper 13 Conference game at Washburn Sunday. The Sharptails took control of game in the fifth inning with a two-out, bases-loaded double by Hunter Gustufson. Reese Fleig came in to pitch in the sixth and threw three shutout innings to get the save.

Washburn now sits in fifth place with a 4-3 record, while Iron City dropped to 1-6. The Ashland Merchants top the conference with a 5-1 record after beating the Tony Hayshakers 5-3 at Pufall Field in Ashland Sunday.

