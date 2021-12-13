The Washburn Castle Guards boys basketball team notched its first Indianhead Conference win with a decisive 68-55 victory over Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe on Thursday, Dec. 9. The next night, against undefeated and conference-leading Hurley, the Guards fell 64-54. With a mix of sophomores and seniors, and no player taller than 6-feet, 3-inches, Washburn will look to use its speed and athleticism to compete against conference teams that will often possess a considerable height advantage. (Contributed photo by Duane Gasperini)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.