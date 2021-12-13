Washburn basketball

The Washburn Castle Guards boys basketball team notched its first Indianhead Conference win with a decisive 68-55 victory over Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe on Thursday, Dec. 9. The next night, against undefeated and conference-leading Hurley, the Guards fell 64-54. With a mix of sophomores and seniors, and no player taller than 6-feet, 3-inches, Washburn will look to use its speed and athleticism to compete against conference teams that will often possess a considerable height advantage. (Contributed photo by Duane Gasperini)

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments