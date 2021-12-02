Nolan Melek
SARAH WROBLEWSKI

Washburn Castle Guards senior midfielder Nolan Melek was named to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association soccer all-state team. Melek, who helped lead the Castle Guards to the sectional finals this season, has plans to play soccer in college but has not yet committed to a university.

