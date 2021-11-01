Washburn runners1

Her coach said Sofia Borchers has a competitive spirit that drove her to the state cross country championships.

When Washburn High School runners junior Sofia Borchers and senior Victor Hart crossed the finish lines at the WIAA D3 cross country championships Saturday, both met goals they set at the beginning of the year, according to coach Beth Reed.

“Victor and Sofie both started the season with a goal to qualify for state. They have the ability to push themselves in races and to set goals,” Reed said. “We have our runners set goals for the season and for each race. These runners are disciplined. They push themselves in interval training and follow the coaching plan.”

Victor Hart

Hart

