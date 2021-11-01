...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Her coach said Sofia Borchers has a competitive spirit that drove her to the state cross country championships.
When Washburn High School runners junior Sofia Borchers and senior Victor Hart crossed the finish lines at the WIAA D3 cross country championships Saturday, both met goals they set at the beginning of the year, according to coach Beth Reed.
“Victor and Sofie both started the season with a goal to qualify for state. They have the ability to push themselves in races and to set goals,” Reed said. “We have our runners set goals for the season and for each race. These runners are disciplined. They push themselves in interval training and follow the coaching plan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.