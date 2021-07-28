Washburn babe ruth champs

Powering in 14 runs, Washburn defeated Bessemer for a 14-10 victory in the championship of the 2021 Babe Ruth League Tournament finals held in Bessemer, Mich. Tuesday.

The Babe Ruth League comprises players age 13-16 and included Washburn, Bessemer, Grand View, and three teams from Ashland: the Cardinals, Tigers and Twins. (Contributed photo)

