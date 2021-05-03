Washburn no hitter

Greyson Welch (right) came one errant pitch from throwing a perfect game Saturday. Still, he recorded a no-hitter and a 10-0 victory over South Shore.

 Contributed photo

The Washburn Castle Guards Beat South Shore 10-0 Saturday with the rarest of baseball achievements: a no-hitter.

Washburn secured the victory thanks to six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Brady Fleig, Nolan Roode, Reese Fleig, Maverick Means, and Greyson Welch, who each had RBIs.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments