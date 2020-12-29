...Winter Storm Brushes the Area with Snow Tuesday into
Wednesday...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and
holiday travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher amounts possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Washburn City Council members were scheduled Monday evening to decide between two competing plans to redevelop the old Brokedown Palace. (File photo)
Washburn soon could be home to a new brewpub storefront with apartments above at one of the city's most prominent downtown addresses.
City Council members on Monday evening gave preliminary approval to Washburn resident Badger Colish's plan to invest more than $2 million redeveloping the former Brokedown Palace building on Bayfield Street.
