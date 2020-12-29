Brokedown

Washburn City Council members were scheduled Monday evening to decide between two competing plans to redevelop the old Brokedown Palace. (File photo)

Washburn soon could be home to a new brewpub storefront with apartments above at one of the city's most prominent downtown addresses.

City Council members on Monday evening gave preliminary approval to Washburn resident Badger Colish's plan to invest more than $2 million redeveloping the former Brokedown Palace building on Bayfield Street.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments