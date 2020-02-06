Washburn County Courthouse and Law Enforcement
Photo by Julie Hustvet

SHELL LAKE – Raymond F. Bresette, 47, of Washburn will spend four years in prison and five on extended supervision for driving while intoxicated seventh, eighth, or ninth offense, on July 1, 2018, in the town of Barronett.

Ashland County Circuit Judge Kelly McKnight sentenced him Jan. 31 in Washburn County Circuit Court.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments