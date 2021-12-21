‘Tis the season! This is the time of year when we take time to celebrate with loved ones, friends and our community. We often pause and reflect on all that is good, the things that make our lives feel rich and full, and give thanks for all that we have. And it is a time for giving. No matter your specific belief system, we all have love and giving in common. Today, we are excited to announce our gift for YOU!

The Washburn Public Library is adding magazines, books and DVDs to support and promote understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you are LGBTQ yourself, you’re a parent or family member, or you are questioning and learning more about yourself, we have something for everyone.

