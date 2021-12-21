...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
‘Tis the season! This is the time of year when we take time to celebrate with loved ones, friends and our community. We often pause and reflect on all that is good, the things that make our lives feel rich and full, and give thanks for all that we have. And it is a time for giving. No matter your specific belief system, we all have love and giving in common. Today, we are excited to announce our gift for YOU!
The Washburn Public Library is adding magazines, books and DVDs to support and promote understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you are LGBTQ yourself, you’re a parent or family member, or you are questioning and learning more about yourself, we have something for everyone.
