The Washburn Castle Guards baseball team saw their season end Wednesday with a 14-4 loss to the Solon Springs/Northwood Eagles in WIAA regional finals. The Eagles exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending the game under the 10-run rule.
The loss in the regional finals is the Castle Guards’ third in three tries since 2015, which was Coach David Barningham’s first year heading the program. Barningham credited the squad’s strong leadership for propelling considerable improvement over the course of this season. The team was playing its best ball coming into the finals, he said.
