On a fast turf field in Baldwin, the Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team fell to the Arcadia Raiders 1-0 in Saturday's sectional finals game that determined which team advanced to the state playoffs.
Washburn, champions of the Heart O' North Conference and just once-beaten coming into the game, finishes its season at 15-2-3. Arcadia, which has no conference affiliation, continues to state with a 15-3-2 record.
