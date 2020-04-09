...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Washburn’s downtown business district lies virtually deserted March 20. The city is considering offering businesses loans of up to $2,000 if they have been harmed by coronavirus shut-downs.
The Washburn City Council will consider offering local businesses emergency loans to help them COVID-19 pandemic.
The city could offer loans up to $2,000 at 0% interest if the council approves the measure Monday. The hope is that businesses could continue to make payroll and help retain jobs and bring employment opportunities to Washburn.
