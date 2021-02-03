chamber move 1

Nicole Then, office manager of the Washburn chamber, assembles furniture after the move into the old Hawkes Building. (Paul Barnes/Staff photo)

The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce moved into the historic Hawkes Building on West Bayfield Street Feb. 1. The new site is only a few blocks from its old digs but, for the staff who lugged boxes, computers and furniture, it puts the chamber miles beyond where it was.

“When I started in 2019, I had several goals in mind for our first two years,” said Melissa Martinez, executive director of the chamber.  “One of them was to become more visible within the community. There were several possible new locations we investigated, but it was like the story of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears.’ Everything was great but nothing was just right.”

 The chamber’s move into the historic Hawkes Building on Bayfield Street gives staff much better access to visitors to the area. (Paul Barnes/staff photo)

