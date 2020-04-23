Washburn campgrounds

Canada geese swim off the Chequamegon Bay coast at Thompson’s West End Park last year in Washburn. COVID-19 has supplanted the waterfowl as the primary concern at the park, which will remain closed until further notice due to the pandemic.

 

Washburn has closed Thompson’s West End Park and Memorial Park campgrounds until further notice over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments