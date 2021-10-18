Washburn soccer
With a record of 9-0-3, the Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team won the Heart O’ North championship. Washburn, the smallest school in the conference, now heads into regional play where it is the No. 1 seed in its region. Playing against larger schools may prove helpful to Washburn as it faces smaller school Division 4 competition. The Castle Guards made sectionals two years ago with a sophomore-driven team who now are seniors aiming for a berth at state.

Players on the team are: Sebastian Rosales, Thomas Blong, Sean Meeker, Wyatt Nyara, Will McNerney, Soren Patterson, Wyatt Melek, Liam Fish, Jackson Ray, Matt Vross, Jonathan Kubik, Nolan Melek, Jack Ledin, Javier LeBouton.

