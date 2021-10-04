Washburn soccer

After match 1-0 win over Three Lakes of the Northern Lights Conference, the undefeated Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team (8-0-2) faces Barron at home on Tuesday, then travels to Cumberland Thursday before finishing the week with a Saturday home game against St. Croix Falls. The three-game stretch will determine the 2021 conference champion. Washburn has benefited from the stout defensive play of Jon Kubik and goalie Seb Rosales, according to Coach Olaf Kirsten. Rosales has registered six shutouts this season.

