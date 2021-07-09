The Washburn Beautification Foundation has presented Yard of the Month awards for July to homeowners and gardeners have worked to beautify their yards and neighborhoods in the city.

The west-side yard selected was that of Ulla Gustafsson Carlson’s home on West Sixth Avenue. Ulla has worked to beautify her front yard with perennials and flowers. On the east side of Washburn, the home of Martine McClaran and family on Central Avenue was selected for its eye-catching appeal. Congratulations also to Washburn Hardware for being selected Business of the Month. Owner Nate Swiston and his wife, Susan, have worked to improve the curb appeal of their Bayfield Street business with containers of beautiful pink petunias. Nate is pictured in front of his hardware store.

