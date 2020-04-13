...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30
KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET. WINDS BECOMING WEST LATE TONIGHT
INTO TUESDAY MORNING.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, DULUTH MN TO
PORT WING WI, PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO
BAYFIELD WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Weather Alert
...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING...
SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, SOME BRIEFLY HEAVY REDUCING THE
VISIBILITY TO AROUND A HALF MILE, WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING.
COVERAGE AND INTENSITY OF THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL DECREASE LATER
THIS EVENING. ALTHOUGH SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT THE
VISIBILITY MAY DROP QUICKLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES AND WINDS WILL
GUST TO AROUND 35 MPH. SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS WILL BECOME MORE
LIKELY AFTER SUNSET WITH ANY SNOW SHOWERS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW
EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING THIS EVENING.
Nearly a week after the April 7 Spring Election polls closed, the winners of races in Washburn and Bayfield — Mary Motiff, David Anderson and Matt Carrier — can take their victory laps, according to the unofficial tally.
Motiff handily defeated incumbent Washburn Mayor Richard Avol, 534-346.
