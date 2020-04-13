Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING... SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, SOME BRIEFLY HEAVY REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO AROUND A HALF MILE, WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. COVERAGE AND INTENSITY OF THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL DECREASE LATER THIS EVENING. ALTHOUGH SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT THE VISIBILITY MAY DROP QUICKLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES AND WINDS WILL GUST TO AROUND 35 MPH. SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS WILL BECOME MORE LIKELY AFTER SUNSET WITH ANY SNOW SHOWERS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING THIS EVENING.