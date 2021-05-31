New biz

Jamey Penney-Ritter stands before some of the hundreds of original poster designs she has created featuring Northwoods landmarks. Penney-Ritter has opened Bemused Designs Gallery and Studio at 14 E. Bayfield St., Washburn.

Washburn artist Jamey Penney-Ritter's work can be found hanging in a U.S. Senator's office, filling a wall in the Mall of America, and in homes and businesses across the Upper Midwest. For anyone wanting to get a look at her work, hundreds of her posters, cards, magnets and merchandise can now be seen and purchased at her new studio and gallery at 14 E. Bayfield St., Washburn.

Penney-Ritter grew up in Superior and left the region after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, living in Bermuda and San Diego and working as a photographer and graphic designer. But the Northwoods called, and she and her family moved to Washburn in 2007 when she took a marketing job with Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua. Since 2016 she has been an independent business owner, using her photography and graphic design skills to build Bemused Design and Photography.

