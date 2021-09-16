ADP-20210917-ApplefestArtist1.jpg

Artist Karen Maki has long history with Bayfield Applefest, and here shows her design for the 2008 festival poster. This year’s poster features a crow and apple. (Katherine Perttunen/Staff photo)

This year’s Applefest will look a little different with the carnival canceled and other COVID precautions in place, but one thing will remain familiar: Karen Maki’s commemorative artwork.

Maki again was chosen to create this year’s festival poster honoring Bayfield’s traditional harvest-season celebration. This year’s poster depicts a crow with the iconic apple.

Karen Maki

Maki
ADP-20210917-ApplefestArtist2.jpg

Karen Maki paints the finishing touches on her crow-and-apple work that will be the basis for this year’s Applefest poster. (Katherine Perttunen/Staff photo)

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments