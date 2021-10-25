The Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team won its home regional finals match Saturday against Three Lakes to claim a berth in sectionals. The Castle Guards came back from a 3-2 second half deficit, keeping Three Lakes on defense for most of the half with sharp passing and numerous shots at goal. Washburn will face Northland Pines (9-9-1) of the Great Northern Conference at home on Thursday at 4 p.m.
