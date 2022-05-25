...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Warren “Punky” Allen Holm, age 76, of Divide, Colorado passed away on May 10, 2022 at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Punky was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on January 13, 1946 to Norman and Jane Holm. The oldest of four siblings, he grew up in an idyllic neighborhood on 11th Avenue West in Ashland, where fun was plentiful and neighbors were practically family. When he graduated from Ashland High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War from 1964–1968. Following his military service, he spent a year in California, then returned to Wisconsin, settling in Eau Claire and eventually Elk Mound. He worked for several years at Eau Claire Plumbing Supply. Eventually, he tired of the long winters and, after retirement, moved to Divide, Colorado. He spent his golden years in a beautiful home in the mountains near a lake, where he loved fishing trout and feeding and befriending the deer. He had names for each of them—one doe trusted him so much that she birthed her fawn by his garage.
