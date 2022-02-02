Boot donations

Dona Niemi again this year made a donation of warm clothes for the Family Forum-Head Start Center in Ashland. Niemi over the past five years has asked her kids and grandkids to give her donations for the organization for Christmas instead of gifts for herself. This year she and her family collected over 425 coats, boots, gloves and more for Head Start. A few learning toys and puzzles for the families with kids attending Head Start also were donated.

The items in the picture below were delivered to Denise Bierl Jan. 27 by Anita Haukaas, one of Niemi's daughters. The pandemic has not deterred her interest in helping, if anything Niemi feels the need to help even more!

