Walter Mathew Tody, 89 year old, resident of Randall, passed away on Tuesday, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 9 at 11:00 A.M. at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley when Walter and his wife, Araloene, will be laid to rest.
Walter was born in Mason, WI in 1933, to the late Philip and Ethel (LaFernier) Tody. He grew up in the Ashland and Bayfield County area of northern Wisconsin, and joined the Army in 1953, serving in WWII with the 2nd Armor Division, “Hell On Wheels”. He was united in marriage to Araloene Fuecker in Robbinsdale in 1956. She preceded him in death in 2014. Walter held a variety of jobs during his lifetime, after growing up on Depression-era dairy farms. He was a lumberman in Wisconsin before the Army and used his military training to work as a chauffeur/taxi driver in Robbinsdale. While starting their family in St. Cloud, he owned a tree trimming and spraying business where he trimmed trees for the city of St. Cloud. In 1965, Walter and Araloene purchased their farm near Randall, where they resided the rest of their lives. They joined the Randall VFW Post in the early 70’s as Lifetime Members, with Walter being a member for nearly 50 years.
