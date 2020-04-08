Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 4 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&