...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS
AND WAVES 2 TO 4 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Bayfield County moved forward with Tuesday’s spring election despite fears of spreading COVID-19 and enjoyed surprisingly high voter turnout results. But the municipalities are mum on the unofficial tally as clerks wait for absentee ballots to filter in.
Scott Kluver, Washburn’s city administrator, said about 240 people voted in person either inside City Hall or at its curb on Tuesday.
