Bayfield County moved forward with Tuesday’s spring election despite fears of spreading COVID-19 and enjoyed surprisingly high voter turnout results. But the municipalities are mum on the unofficial tally as clerks wait for absentee ballots to filter in.

Scott Kluver, Washburn’s city administrator, said about 240 people voted in person either inside City Hall or at its curb on Tuesday.

