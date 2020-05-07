trail work

Chequamegon Bay-area volunteers clear downed trees from the Gil Larsen Trail in the Big Ravine while practicing social distancing on April 22 in Bayfield.

 Contributed photo

As temperatures warm and bright, sunny skies beckon people to the great outdoors, volunteers have been busy clearing and repairing trails to prepare them for hikers, bikers and walkers emerging from home lockdowns.

But there is a dark lining in the silver cloud. It takes money for groups to improve, expand and keep trails in top shape, and amid economic uncertainty thanks to the pandemic, donations may dry up for the 2020 season.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments