...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, PORT WING TO
SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI AND OAK POINT TO
SAXON HARBOR WI.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM
HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS
TODAY WITH WIND SPEEDS BETWEEN 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO
20 MPH. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY
WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING.
THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT
DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.
Chequamegon Bay-area volunteers clear downed trees from the Gil Larsen Trail in the Big Ravine while practicing social distancing on April 22 in Bayfield.
As temperatures warm and bright, sunny skies beckon people to the great outdoors, volunteers have been busy clearing and repairing trails to prepare them for hikers, bikers and walkers emerging from home lockdowns.
But there is a dark lining in the silver cloud. It takes money for groups to improve, expand and keep trails in top shape, and amid economic uncertainty thanks to the pandemic, donations may dry up for the 2020 season.
