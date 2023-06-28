...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Vivian Speicher McQuoid, age 99, passed away on June 24, 2023, at Fairhaven Senior Center in Whitewater, WI with her family at her side. She was born October 6, 1923, to Dr. Earl and Mary Widdowson Speicher in Ashland, Wisconsin. Vivian graduated from Ashland High School, earned a BA degree from Northland College and a BLS from University of Wisconsin Madison library school. Her service as a librarian was a lifetime journey beginning at Carleton College, Northfield MN, Northland College, Ashland WI, Watertown Junior High School, Watertown WI, and volunteer librarian at Fairhaven. Books were her gateway to knowledge, people, politics. She relished the process of selecting, cataloging and sharing them. Politics gave Vivian purpose. She was schooled in liberal philosophy at a young age by her father and volunteered on local campaigns for Senator Tammy Baldwin and the late Congressman Robert Kastenmeier and others. In retirement her progressive advocacy for social issues continued and became legendary as her letters to the editor were printed regularly in city and rural newspapers across WI. Newspapers gave her daily sustenance. Vivian was a member of Fairhaven’s Bell Choir, the United Church of Christ (UCC), Whitewater’s Chapter of Citizens for Global Solutions, League of Women Voters, Democratic Party. She walked, bicycled, and played bridge actively throughout her life. Vivian was an avid tennis player and fan. Winning a regional tennis championship in her youth, she taught her three daughters’ tennis at an early age. During retirement Weir and Vivian enjoyed traveling to learn and socialize. After her husband’s death, Vivian continued to travel with her daughters on a Rhine River boat tour, Citizens for Global Solutions conference in Minneapolis, multiple Rhode Scholar trips to the west coast and automobile travel to visit relatives in OH, PA and NYC.
Vivian is survived by three children Mary Smoley (Joe), Sydney McQuoid (Tim Reichard), Jayne McQuoid (Brian Wurst), five grandchildren, Karrin Smoley (Frank Hillmann), Michal Smoley (Kristina), Hannah, Genevieve and Robert Wurst, great grandchildren Spencer and Avery Hillmann, brother-in-law, Richard Martin, sister-in-law, Mai McQuoid, nieces and nephews Sue Reader, John Straw, Diana and Steven Martin and David McQuoid.
