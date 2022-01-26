Vivian L. Hecimovich age 91 of Mason, WI passed away Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Vivian was born Oct 25, 1930 in Ashland, the daughter of Frank and Rose B. (Krestik) Leciejewski.

On Feb 28, 1949 she was united in marriage to Bernard L. Hecimovich in Dauby, WI. She was a homemaker and worked beside Bernard on the family dairy farm. She was a long time member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Dauby. The apples of her eye were her grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

