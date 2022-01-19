Vivian (Dottie) L. Hecimovich, age 91, of Benoit, WI, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Vivian was born October 25, 1930, in Ashland, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Krestik) Leciejewski.

Vivian was raised on the family farm in the Township of Eileen. During her teenage years, she attended many dances. At a Benoit dance, she met Bernie, fell in love, and married him on February 28, 1949. They were married for 66 years and raised five children on the family farm. What a great life she had! She enjoyed gardening, watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting activities, bowling, going on NFO trips, playing cards, lunch dates with friends, polka dances, and visiting with people.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Hecimovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments