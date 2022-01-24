Virginia Joan Janz, age 91, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born June 13, 1930 in Ashland, the daughter of Lloyd and Martha (Harris) Clevette.

Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Ondossagon High School and continued on to Ashland County Normal. She met the love of her life, Armin Janz in High School and they were united in marriage on July 28, 1951 in Ashland. Virginia and Armin moved several times as they raised their family. In 1969, they moved back to dairy farm in Highbridge. Virginia also taught elementary school in Bayfield, worked for Munsingwear in Ashland and was a secretary for Production Credit Association and Heritage Realty. Later in her life, she spent several years lovingly caring for her husband, Armin.

