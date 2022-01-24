...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Virginia Joan Janz, age 91, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born June 13, 1930 in Ashland, the daughter of Lloyd and Martha (Harris) Clevette.
Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Ondossagon High School and continued on to Ashland County Normal. She met the love of her life, Armin Janz in High School and they were united in marriage on July 28, 1951 in Ashland. Virginia and Armin moved several times as they raised their family. In 1969, they moved back to dairy farm in Highbridge. Virginia also taught elementary school in Bayfield, worked for Munsingwear in Ashland and was a secretary for Production Credit Association and Heritage Realty. Later in her life, she spent several years lovingly caring for her husband, Armin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.