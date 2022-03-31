Vincent Allis, age 62, of River Falls and formerly of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of Covid on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls, WI.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.

