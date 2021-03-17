FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) kneels during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
GREEN BAY (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football.
Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that "No. 38 is clocking out at 38!" He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.
