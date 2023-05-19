...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron,
Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du
Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band,
the Fond du Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas and the Bois
Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas near Lake Superior are likely not to
develop any frost formation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Verla Mae Yonkovich, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on January 31, 2023 at 99 years of age.
She was born in Morse, WI on August 30, 1923 to Darrell and Ruth Reas. She married George Yonkovich on September 26, 1940 in Indiana. They spent the early years of their marriage in Chicago before moving to Sanborn, WI where they raised their family. They farmed and owned George Yonkovich Trucking. They also owned school buses and Verla was believed to be the first woman bus driver in the area and drove a school bus for 18 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.