Verla Mae Yonkovich, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on January 31, 2023 at 99 years of age.

She was born in Morse, WI on August 30, 1923 to Darrell and Ruth Reas. She married George Yonkovich on September 26, 1940 in Indiana. They spent the early years of their marriage in Chicago before moving to Sanborn, WI where they raised their family. They farmed and owned George Yonkovich Trucking. They also owned school buses and Verla was believed to be the first woman bus driver in the area and drove a school bus for 18 years.

