Ashland gymnastics

Led by senior Catie McPherson's fifth-place finish all around, the Ashland Oredockers girls gymnastics team placed fourth out of 10 teams Saturday at the Julie Langseth gymnastics meet in Antigo. Sophomore Brianna Quaderer is shown here on the vault, where she placed 20th.

(Contributed photo by Kamrin Peterson)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments