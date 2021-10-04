Vaughn Trapped

Another driver ran afoul of the Vaughn Avenue viaduct Friday when a semi trailer was peeled open by the low bridge.
“I talked to the driver and he was 67 years old, but he said he’d only been driving for three years,” Ashland resident Ken Culloden, himself a former truck driver, said. “This guy’s trailer was over 13 feet (high) so he really missed it. How do you do that? The previous ones I’ve seen missed it by a few inches, but not this guy. He missed by three feet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.