Vaughn Trapped

Contributed photo by Ken Culloden

Another driver ran afoul of the Vaughn Avenue viaduct Friday when a semi trailer was peeled open by the low bridge.

“I talked to the driver and he was 67 years old, but he said he’d only been driving for three years,” Ashland resident Ken Culloden, himself a former truck driver, said. “This guy’s trailer was over 13 feet (high) so he really missed it. How do you do that? The previous ones I’ve seen missed it by a few inches, but not this guy. He missed by three feet.”

